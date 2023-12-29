LIVE: Delhi's Safdarjung hospital gears up to treat Covid patients

In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the JN.1 sub-variant across multiple states, Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital has taken proactive measures. Following the example set by AIIMS, the hospital administration has allocated 50 beds for isolation purposes, along with 9 ICU beds. Comprehensive preparations, encompassing the provision of oxygen, PPE kits, and COVID testing facilities, have been implemented to address the escalating healthcare demands.
Red Sea attacks: US sanctions money network tied to Yemen Houthi rebels
The United States imposed sanctions on a set of money exchange services based in Yemen and Turkey, accused of aiding in the provision of funds to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. These rebels have been implicated in launching attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the southern Red Sea. Notably, on the same day, the U.S. military intercepted a drone and a missile during these attacks. The sanctioned entities include the leader of a financial intermediary in Sana'a, Yemen, and three exchange houses in Yemen and Turkey. According to the U.S. Treasury, these individuals and businesses played a role in transferring millions of dollars to the Houthis under the direction of the sanctioned Iranian financial facilitator Sa'id al-Jamal.
Biden govt grants Louisiana power to approve carbon capture wells
The Biden administration is granting increased authority to Louisiana regulators to facilitate and authorize carbon capture projects, aligning with the state's energy sector's aspirations to establish the Gulf Coast as a central hub for the burgeoning industry. Louisiana will now have the ability to grant permits for wells dedicated to storing carbon dioxide, a pivotal element in carbon capture and removal technology. Unlike most states where the Environmental Protection Agency handles permitting, this change in authority is expected to expedite approvals for essential projects aimed at mitigating climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions.
Mortal remains of DMDK chief Vijayakanth brought to Chennai's Island Ground
The mortal remains of DMDK president and actor Vijayakanth were brought to Island Ground, Anna Salai, for public homage from 6 am to 1 pm. Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
Maine bars Trump from ballot as SC weighs state authority to block ex-prez
The Democratic secretary of state in Maine utilized the Constitution's insurrection clause to exclude former President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot. This marks the first instance of a unilateral decision by an election official, carrying potential ramifications for the Electoral College.Maine, with its four electoral votes, is one of two states that allocate them differently. In the 2020 election, Trump secured one of Maine's electors. The decision to omit him from the primary ballot could have significant consequences if he becomes the Republican nominee in the general election, particularly in what is anticipated to be a closely contested race.
Delhi's Safdarjung hospital gears up to treat Covid patients
In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the JN.1 sub-variant across multiple states, Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital has taken proactive measures. Following the example set by AIIMS, the hospital administration has allocated 50 beds for isolation purposes, along with 9 ICU beds. Comprehensive preparations, encompassing the provision of oxygen, PPE kits, and COVID testing facilities, have been implemented to address the escalating healthcare demands.