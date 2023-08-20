Home / India News / Delhi's max temp likely to settle at 37 degree C, partly cloudy sky likely

Delhi's max temp likely to settle at 37 degree C, partly cloudy sky likely

The department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day. On Saturday, several parts of the city had witnessed rains

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 79 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day. On Saturday, several parts of the city had witnessed rains.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 79 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was "satisfactory" with a reading of 100 at 10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Also Read

IMD Weather Today (Aug 11): Heavy rainfall prediction in these states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Light rain in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 35.2 degrees

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary

Kerala govt commences distribution of social security to 6 mn beneficiaries

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Sonia, Priyanka, and Kharge pay tribute

Rahul to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 79th birth anniversary in Ladakh

LIVE: J P Nadda to visit Himachal today, to take stock of flood situation

Topics :DelhiIMDIndia Meteorological Department

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story