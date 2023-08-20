LIVE: J P Nadda to visit Himachal today, to take stock of flood situation

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy expressed 'complete disinterest' in holding the position of Vice President in the US administration, the Hill reported.
Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy expressed 'complete disinterest' in holding the position of Vice President in the US administration, the Hill reported.
First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:54 AM IST