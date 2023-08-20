Home / India News / LIVE: J P Nadda to visit Himachal today, to take stock of flood situation
LiveNew Update

LIVE: J P Nadda to visit Himachal today, to take stock of flood situation

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on Sunday to take stock of the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in the state, an official statement said. According to the report, Nadda will meet the affected family members of those who lost their lives due to the calamity on his visit to the flood-hit state. Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudburst, and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy expressed 'complete disinterest' in holding the position of Vice President in the US administration, the Hill reported.

Read More

Key Events

8:06 AM Aug 23

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to pay tribute to his father on his birth anniversary from Ladakh

7:58 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: Isro reduces lander module orbit bringing it closer to Moon

7:55 AM Aug 23

BJP president Nadda to visit Himachal today, take stock of flood situation

8:06 AM Aug 23

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to pay tribute to his father on his birth anniversary from Ladakh

7:58 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: Isro reduces lander module orbit bringing it closer to Moon

The Isro on Sunday said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the moon.

The national space agency also said that the LM would now undergo internal checks.

7:56 AM Aug 23

Not interested…: Vivek Ramaswamy denies interest for Vice President slot

Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy expressed 'complete disinterest' in holding the position of Vice President in the US administration, the Hill reported.

Ramaswamy said he would turn down an offer of the vice presidency if he doesn't win the GOP presidential nomination for 2024.

7:55 AM Aug 23

BJP president Nadda to visit Himachal today, take stock of flood situation

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on Sunday to take stock of the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in the state, an official statement said.

According to the statement, Nadda on his visit to the flood-hit state will meet the affected family members of those who lost their lives due to the calamity.

Topics :ISROJagat Prakash NaddaBJPHimachal Pradeshheavy rainslandslideFloodsMonsoon Indian AmericanUS presidential electionChandrayaan-3moon

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction