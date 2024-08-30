Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi's Okhla demolition: Residents say not enough time given to move out

Delhi's Okhla demolition: Residents say not enough time given to move out

According to police, adequate security personnel have been provided to maintain law and order situation in the area during the demolition, which is still underway

Demolition, construction,
Demolition of building | Representative Image: Wikimedia commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A demolition drive was carried out on Friday by authorities in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase-2 JJ cluster under heavy security arrangements, officials said.

Residents alleged that they have been living here for many years and that they were not given enough time to take out their belongings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dheeraj, a resident of the area, said that they received a notice regarding the demolition two days ago.

"They came here with their bulldozer around 10 am. They did not give us time to take our belongings from our homes. Around 50 shanties are being razed here. We have been living in the area for past many years," he said.

Anil Kumar, another resident, said, "Several families were living here for last 40 years. We have nowhere to go. We did not get time to arrange an alternate place where can we shift our stuff."

According to police, adequate security personnel have been provided to maintain law and order situation in the area during the demolition, which is still underway.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Realty firm Prestige Estates launches QIP to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore

Noida mall evacuates people sparking bomb threats; mall says security drill

Delhi-NCR gets max real estate investment in Jan-Jun at $633.3 mn: Report

Yamuna River in Delhi likely to cross warning mark: Is there a flood risk?

Kolkata murder case: AIIMS Delhi warns resident doctors over campus strikes

Topics :Delhi-NCRDelhiMCD

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story