The air quality across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram reached dangerously high levels on Tuesday, November 19, with most Air Quality Index (AQI) stations hitting the maximum limit of 500, categorised as "severe plus." This marked the seventh consecutive day of dense smog engulfing the National Capital Region (NCR), raising serious concerns about public health and safety.

Severe AQI levels across NCR

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in several locations, including Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Bawana, reached the 500-mark early Tuesday morning. Other areas, such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Dwarka Sector 8, and RK Puram, reported AQI figures close to 500, indicating "severe" air quality.

The rise in pollution is attributed to weather conditions and stubble burning in neighbouring states. The Delhi government has reiterated the need for stricter enforcement of anti-pollution measures.

Universities and schools transition to online classes

Amid worsening air quality, educational institutions in Delhi have shifted to online classes. Delhi University announced that physical classes will remain suspended until November 23 and will resume on November 25. Similarly, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has switched to virtual classes until November 22, though exams and interviews will proceed as scheduled.

The Delhi government termed the situation a “medical emergency” and called on institutions to take measures to protect public health. Schools across the region have followed suit, suspending in-person classes even for grades 10 and 12. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, in a post on X, confirmed that all classes will move online from Tuesday. The Directorate of Education also issued a directive to government and private schools to halt physical classes for all students.

Supreme Court orders tougher anti-pollution measures

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed Delhi-NCR states to strictly enforce Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as AQI levels remained in the severe-plus category. These measures include halting construction activities, reducing vehicular emissions, and limiting industrial operations.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih emphasised that GRAP Stage IV restrictions must continue even if AQI falls below 450. The court also instructed states to form compliance teams and file affidavits on the implementation of these measures.

Criticising the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for delays in enforcing GRAP, the court highlighted the constitutional duty of governments to ensure citizens' right to a pollution-free environment.

Trains, flights delayed; advisory issued for passengers

Severe air pollution and smoggy conditions have disrupted travel in Delhi-NCR. Railway operations were affected, with 22 trains delayed and nine services rescheduled. Airlines also issued travel advisories, warning of potential flight delays due to reduced visibility.

IndiGo Airlines urged passengers traveling through Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh to check for updates on flight schedules. "Foggy weather is affecting traffic and could lead to changes in operations. Please plan accordingly," the airline said.

Health ministry updates national guidelines

The Union health secretary issued updated guidelines urging states and union territories to strengthen health systems and raise awareness about pollution-related risks, especially for vulnerable populations. The advisory called for district-level action plans to address climate change and its health impacts, including detailed strategies to mitigate air pollution.

States have been advised to expand sentinel hospital networks to monitor pollution-related illnesses and provide timely responses.

The rapid rise in AQI, which reached an average of 441 on Sunday evening and spiked to 457 later that night, underscored the urgent need for effective implementation of GRAP measures. The situation demands coordinated action from governments, agencies, and citizens to address the health and environmental crisis gripping the region.