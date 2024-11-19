Karni Sena warns of protest if Deoria youth's killers not held in 48 hours

The Karni Sena on Monday issued a 48-hour deadline to the police to arrest those responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Vishal Singh, who was shot dead in neighbouring Deoria district.

The Sena's president, Veeru Singh, met Vishal's family in Hauli Ballia village and discussed the case with police, demanding swift arrest of the culprits.

Vishal Singh, a key figure in protests seeking justice for Nihal Singh another murder victim was killed Saturday night following an altercation. "The spate of murders, including Nihal Singh's, highlights the lack of effective policing. Deoria's law and order situation is now under scrutiny nationwide," Veeru Singh told reporters.

Four men, Raza Khan, Faiz Raini, Rahul, and Vinod Jaiswal, have been booked in connection with the murder.

According to Vishal's family, Jaiswal had a land dispute with them and allegedly conspired with the others to murder Vishal.

Police said Vishal was called out of his house around 9 pm Saturday. He was later found critically injured on the Rudrapur-Karahkol road and was rushed to a private hospital in Gorakhpur, where doctors confirmed he had been shot in the chest.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the investigation is progressing.

"We are exploring all possible motives, including personal enmity, and are working based on evidence and the family's allegations," Sharma said.

Vishal's mobile phone has been seized and CCTV footage from the area is under review.

Police said they have detained one suspect from Gorakhpur for questioning.