PM Modi meets Italian, Portuguese, Norwegian counterparts in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed ways to improve and strengthen ties.

Modi arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria.

Modi on Monday met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and discussed ways to deepen ties in defence, security, trade and technology.

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also posted on X about the meeting.

"Strategic Partnership going strong! Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit in Rio," it said.

"Both leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 to further elevate and give impetus to the longstanding India-Italy bilateral ties," the MEA added.

Modi also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and discussed ways to improve ties in security, health care.

"Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more," Modi said in a post on X, along with pictures of the two leaders.

"Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit," the MEA said on X.

"The prime minister congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of India's full support. Both leaders discussed ways to work together for further strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in existing domains as well as expand it to newer areas," it added.

The talks during Modi's meeting with Portugal Prime Minister Luis Montenegro focussed on adding more vigour to the economic linkages between the two countries.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr Luis Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to our economic linkages. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for collaboration. We also talked about strong defence relations, people-to-people linkages and other such subjects," Modi said on X.

The MEA said on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Luis Montenegro of Portugal today on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit in Rio. Both sides deliberated on further strengthening India-Portugal bilateral ties, including in areas of the economy, renewable energy, defence and people to people ties & cooperation in multilateral fora." Modi also met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on the sidelines of the summit.

"The meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was excellent. Our Arctic Policy has led to further cementing of India-Norway bilateral relations. We talked about how investment linkages between our nations can improve, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen and the blue economy. Closer cooperation in sectors like innovation and research were also discussed," he said on X.

The MEA said the meeting explored "new avenues to strengthen India-Norway ties".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway on the sidelines of G20 Brazil Summit. Discussions focused on ways to deepen India-Norway bilateral relations, particularly in trade and economic cooperation after the signing of India-EFTA-TEPA. The leaders also exchanged views on geopolitical issues," it said.

During the summit, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath also met Modi.

"Great to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Rio. He conveyed the many successes of India in reducing hunger and poverty. Numerous creative initiatives for the world to learn from," the India-born economist said on X.

Modi replied to her post, saying, "India stands committed to promoting food security and eliminating poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to ensure a brighter future for all." Earlier in the day, Modi met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It is not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

Modi also interacted with several world leaders, including those from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Monday.