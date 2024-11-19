Indian firms tackle air pollution with flexible work, install air purifiers

As air pollution worsens in Indian cities, companies such as Coca-Cola India, ITC, Infosys, KPMG, and Deloitte India are implementing strict measures ranging from flexible work policies to installing air purification systems in offices, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Air pollution in Delhi

Delhi's air pollution has reached alarming levels, surpassing the 1,000-mark on Monday, making it one of the most polluted cities globally. Key contributors include vehicular emissions, industrial activities, construction dust, and crop stubble burning in neighbouring states.

During the winter months, the situation worsens as low temperatures and reduced wind speeds trap pollutants near the ground, creating a toxic smog. This pollution poses severe health risks, particularly respiratory and cardiovascular issues, with children and the elderly being most vulnerable.

Despite initiatives like the odd-even vehicle scheme and promotion of cleaner fuels, Delhi continues to struggle with air pollution. The crisis demands stricter policies and regional cooperation to improve air quality.

The Delhi government has enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which bans diesel vehicles, restricts non-essential trucks, halts construction activities, and encourages work-from-home.

Flexible work policies

Several organisations, including Coca-Cola India, ITC, Infosys, KPMG, and Deloitte India, are enabling remote work during periods of extreme air pollution. Coca-Cola offers flexible work options, allowing employees to choose between working from the office, remotely, or from satellite offices in other cities, along with flexible hours.

Colgate-Palmolive India has adopted a “work from anywhere” policy for all employees. KPMG provides remote work options and hybrid arrangements, depending on client commitments, with team coordination.

More From This Section

Air purification measures in offices

To improve indoor air quality, many companies are investing in air purifiers, advanced filters, and indoor greenery.

Acer India has installed air purifiers in its offices and meeting rooms, while also gifting them to employees for personal use.

KPMG has upgraded its air handling units with MERV 14 filters and introduced indoor plants to enhance air quality. Similarly, PepsiCo and Deloitte have incorporated indoor plants and air purifiers throughout their offices to promote a healthier work environment.

Rise in demand for air purifiers

The worsening air quality has spurred corporate action and shifted consumer behaviour. Companies such as Panasonic and Sharp have noted a surge in demand for air purifiers, especially in smaller cities. This growth is driven by increased consumer awareness and rising purchasing power in these regions.

Panasonic Life Solutions India has integrated advanced air purification features in its air conditioners, such as nanoe technology and PM 0.1 filters, which work even in non-cooling modes.

Sharp Business reported a 50 per cent rise in air purifier sales in tier-II and tier-III cities, the report said.