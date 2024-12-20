Tata DDL partners with Baaz Bikes to set up EV battery swapping stations

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Friday said it has joined hands with Baaz Bikes for augmenting and setting up of electric vehicle battery swapping stations across North and Northwest Delhi.

Tata power
(File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) is a leading power distribution utility that supplies electricity to about 9 million population in North Delhi.

According a statement, Tata Power DDL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baaz Bikes (Electorq Technologies Pvt Ltd), a battery-swapping service provider, for augmenting and setting up of electric vehicle battery swapping stations across North and Northwest Delhi.

As per the agreement, Tata Power-DDL will allocate dedicated space for setting up battery swapping stations.

Baaz Bikes, a battery-swapping service provider, will be responsible for designing, procuring, installing, and maintaining these stations.

The MoU was signed between Tata Power-DDL & Baaz Bikes in presence of senior officials from both the organisations, including Gajanan S Kale, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power-DDL, Rajesh Bahl, Chief-Operations & Safety, Tata Power-DDL, and Shubham Srivastava, Co-Founder of Baaz Bikes.

By combining Tata Power-DDL's infrastructure with Baaz Bikes advanced charging and battery-swapping technology, the partnership aims to promote commercial gig electric two-wheeler mobility in Delhi.

Initially, Baaz Bikes will set up three battery-swapping stations in Tata Power-DDL grid substations at Rohini Grid-5, Rohini Grid-23 and Rohini Grid-28.

Kale said, "By leveraging our energy infrastructure expertise and Baaz Bikes' advanced battery-swapping technology, this partnership is a step forward in accelerating electric two-wheeler adoption and advancing environmental sustainability."  Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of around 9 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

