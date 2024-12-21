Haryana declares holiday in schools following demise of Om Prakash Chautala

The Haryana government has declared a holiday in all the schools on Saturday in the state following the demise of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo and former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala.

Directorate School Education Govt of Haryana issued a notice, "As per the fax message received from the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Haryana dated December 20, the State has decided to observe 3-days mourning in view of the death of Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, Ex-Chief Minister, Haryana on December 20. The Haryana Govt. has declared a public holiday in all the State Offices as a mark of respect to the departed Soul. Accordingly, a holiday is declared in all the schools of the state on December 21. All DEOS and DEEOs are requested to ensure the compliance of the above orders."

The mortal remains of former CM Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala were brought to Teja Khera. His last rites will be held today at 3 pm in Teja Khera.

Aditya Chautala, Nephew of Om Prakash Chautala and INLD leader said, " His mortal remains have been brought to the farmhouse. Tomorrow (December 21) morning, from 8 am to 2 pm, his mortal remains will be kept for people and party workers to pay their last respects."

The Haryana government has declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala who passed away here on Friday. The INLD leader passed away at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

As per a message from the Haryana government Chief Secretary's Office, "The state government has decided to observe three days state mourning in this regard from December 20 to 22". During this period of state mourning the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state of Haryana on all buildings where it is flown regularly. All state government functions shall stand cancelled and there will be no official entertainment, it added.

The government has decided to accord the state funeral to the departed leader on December 21 at 3:00 pm at Teja Khera farm, Sirsa. The Haryana government has declared December 21 as a public holiday in all state government offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Authorities have instructed Sirsa Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Sirsa to supervise all arragements at Sirsa and Teja Khera.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and stated that he will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

Paying his tribute, CM Saini said, "I express my deep condolences on the demise of senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji. With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics has come to an end. His contribution to Haryana politics will always be remembered. Chautala ji's personality was a symbol of simplicity and struggle.