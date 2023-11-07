Home / India News / Delhi to include SC's directives for implementation of odd-even scheme: Rai

Rai said he held a meeting with senior officers of the transport and environment departments and the traffic police to discuss the modalities of the odd-even scheme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The government will now study the SC order and include its suggestions and directions to plan further, he added

Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
The Delhi government will incorporate the Supreme Court's directions on pollution in finalising details of the odd-even car rationing scheme, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The minister on Monday announced that to combat pollution, the odd-even scheme will be enforced in the national capital from November 13-20.

The apex court, while hearing a matter pertaining to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, flagged issues like crop residue burning, vehicular pollution and burning of waste in the open.

On Monday, several resident welfare associations in Delhi criticised the state government's decision to re-introduce the odd-even rule, while many others called for a complete lockdown to combat the rising air pollution.
 
A network of 2500 RWAs, URJA, called the move a "political gimmick" and said that it does not have a bearing on improving the pollution.

"The odd-even scheme is a political gimmick by the state government which has failed in introducing actionable solutions to this serious issue of pollution in Delhi. We are not happy with this decision," Atul Goel, president, United Residents Joint Action (URJA), said.

The RWA in north Delhi expressed displeasure over the initiatives taken by the Delhi government to deal with the worsening situation of air pollution.
 
"The Delhi government has halted several activities under GRAP-IV which will directly impact thousands of workers who were employed at the restricted sites. It will also impact school kids since schools are closed amid the increase in pollution," Ashok Bhasin, president of a north Delhi RWA, said.


 

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

