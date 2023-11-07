Delhi to include SC's directives for implementation of odd-even scheme: Rai

The Delhi government will incorporate the Supreme Court's directions on pollution in finalising details of the odd-even car rationing scheme, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.
The minister on Monday announced that to combat pollution, the odd-even scheme will be enforced in the national capital from November 13-20.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The apex court, while hearing a matter pertaining to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, flagged issues like crop residue burning, vehicular pollution and burning of waste in the open.
Rai said he held a meeting with senior officers of the transport and environment departments and the traffic police to discuss the modalities of the odd-even scheme.
The government will now study the SC order and include its suggestions and directions to plan further, he added.
"The odd-even scheme is a political gimmick by the state government which has failed in introducing actionable solutions to this serious issue of pollution in Delhi. We are not happy with this decision," Atul Goel, president, United Residents Joint Action (URJA), said.