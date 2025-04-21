Non-stop Delhi-Jaipur travel in 2.5 hrs with new expressway link

Travelling by road from Delhi to Jaipur is going to become smooth as a new connecting road on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to ensure non-stop travel to Jaipur, within two-and-a-half hours.

According to a report by The Economic Times, a new 67-km express highway now connects Bandikui to Jaipur Ring Road, cutting the travel distance by 20 km. Earlier, motorists had to exit at Dausa and use the slower NH-21 route. This new road is part of a larger plan to ease traffic and improve road safety between Delhi and Jaipur.

Less traffic on old highway

Until now, vehicles coming from Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad had to leave the expressway at Dausa and shift to NH-21. That road goes through towns and villages and has a speed limit of 100 kmph, which often causes delays.

With the new Bandikui link, drivers will not need to make that switch anymore. The journey from Delhi (DND Flyway) to Jaipur will be smooth and direct once this new section is fully open.

Rail bridge under construction

Most of the highway is ready, but one small part isn’t finished yet. A rail overbridge (ROB) on the Delhi-Ahmedabad railway line is still being built.

According to The Economic Times, an NHAI official said the road is complete except for one side of the ROB, which should be done by the end of May. Until then, they might create a short detour to let traffic pass.

Final checks before opening

NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav has told engineers not to rush the opening. He wants teams to drive on the road several times and check everything carefully before giving the green light.

“We don’t want potholes or complaints after the road opens. It’s better to take a little more time and make sure everything is perfect,” Yadav said.

In the past, many roads became dangerous during the monsoon. To avoid that this year, NHAI is making sure all repair work is done early, especially on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The goal is to prevent the kinds of problems that drivers and the media have pointed out before.

Better travel for Noida & Ghaziabad

By December, the first 9-km stretch of the DND Flyway to KMP interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to open. This will give people from Noida, Ghaziabad, and East Delhi a much easier route to Jaipur.

Once both new links are ready, the entire 260-km route from Delhi to Jaipur via Bandikui will be non-stop and faster. These upgrades are part of a big plan to improve travel between cities and reduce traffic on older highways.