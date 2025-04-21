'Nagrik Devo Bhava': PM Modi's good governance mantra to bureaucrats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked civil servants to follow the principle of "Nagrik Devo Bhava" while redressal of issues of underprivileged people, and emphasised last-mile delivery to ensure inclusivity in development.

Addressing the 17th Civil Services Day function here, he said the civil servants should see themselves not just as administrators but as architects of a developed India.

Modi said that India has become the most populous country in the world and emphasised the prioritisation of saturation in basic amenities and a strong focus on last-mile delivery.

Citing evolving needs and aspirations of the citizens, he said that the civil service must adapt to contemporary challenges to remain relevant.

The prime minister said that the achievements so far must be surpassed manifold, setting higher benchmarks for progress.

He stressed the importance of human judgment in a technology-driven world, urging civil servants to remain sensitive, listen to the voices of the underprivileged, understand their struggles, and prioritise resolving their issues.

Modi invoked the principle of "Nagrik Devo Bhava" (citizens are like god), likening it to the ethos of "atithi devo bhava" (guests are like god) and called on civil servants to fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and compassion.

The prime minister emphasised the need for renewed commitments to improve nutrition for citizens and declared that the ultimate goal must be 100 per cent coverage and 100 per cent impact.

He highlighted that this approach has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty in the past decade and expressed confidence that it will lead to a poverty-free India.

Modi said micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, startups, and young entrepreneurs in India have an unprecedented opportunity amid global changes.

The prime minister said that if a small country provides better ease of compliances to its industries, it could outpace Indian startups, and added that there was a need for India to continuously evaluate its position in global best practices.

He said that while the goal of Indian industries is to create globally best products, the goal of India's bureaucracy must be to provide the world's best ease of compliance environment.

Emphasising the need for civil servants to acquire skills that not only help them understand technology but also enable its use for smart and inclusive governance, Modi said, "In the age of technology, governance is not about managing systems, it is about multiplying possibilities." The prime minister stressed the importance of becoming tech-savvy to make policies and schemes more efficient and accessible through technology.

Modi also highlighted the need for expertise in data-driven decision-making to ensure accurate policy design and implementation.

Observing the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and quantum physics, predicting a forthcoming revolution in technology that will surpass the digital and information age, he urged civil servants to prepare for this technological revolution to deliver the best services and fulfill citizens' aspirations.

The prime minister stressed the need to closely monitor global challenges in rapidly changing times, highlighting that food, water, and energy security remain major issues, particularly for the Global South, where ongoing conflicts are exacerbating difficulties, impacting daily lives and livelihoods.

Citing climate change, natural disasters, pandemics, and cybercrime threats as critical areas requiring proactive action, he urged India to stay ten steps ahead in addressing these challenges.

Modi underlined the need to develop localised strategies and build resilience to effectively tackle these emerging global issues.

"Every time you prioritise integrity over convenience, innovation over inertia, or service over status, you propel the nation forward," the prime minister said.

He emphasised the privilege civil servants have in being able to contribute significantly to society and urged the civil servants to make the most of this opportunity provided by the nation and its people.

The prime minister emphasised the need to reimagine reforms for civil servants, calling for an accelerated pace and expanded scale of reforms across sectors.

Modi highlighted key areas such as infrastructure, renewable energy goals, internal security, ending corruption and targets related to social welfare schemes, sports and the Olympics, urging the implementation of new reforms in every domain.

Union Minister of State for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan and Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, V Srinivas, among others were present on the occasion.

This year, 16 awards were given by the prime minister in the categories of holistic development of districts, aspirational blocks programme and innovation to civil servants. They were recognised for work done for the welfare of common citizens through this.