Delhi to replace pink tickets with digital cards for women's free bus rides

The Delhi government will introduce digital travel cards for women to avail free rides in state-run buses, replacing the existing pink tickets, a move that will curb corruption in the ticketing system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

Presenting the 2025-26 Budget, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that Rs 12,952 crore has been earmarked for the transport sector to improve public transportation and urban mobility in the capital.

To ensure a smoother, corruption-free experience for women using free bus services, Gupta said a new digital travel card will replace the existing pink tickets.

"The card will allow women to travel freely on public buses anytime, eliminating corruption linked to ticketing," she said, adding that the entire system will be digitised for better efficiency.

"We are committed to providing this service to women corruption will not be tolerated. We will introduce digital travel cards that women can use as often as they need, ending the pink corruption' tied to physical tickets." She added that the entire system will be modernised, and existing schemes that are flawed will be revamped to ensure transparency and efficiency. Our goal is to make Delhi's public transport more accessible, reliable, and globally recognised." The pink ticket scheme, launched on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in 2019, provides free travel for women on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

Women receive single-journey passes in the form of pink tickets, with the Delhi Government covering the cost priced at Rs 10 per ticket -- and compensating bus companies based on the total number of tickets issued.

Participation in the scheme has been voluntary, contributing to a rise in the number of women using public transport.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted that Delhi currently has 2,152 electric buses, and by 2025-26, the fleet will add more than 5,000 new buses.

Gupta also announced that Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated -- with support from the central government -- to implement urban transport projects aimed at strengthening the city's public transit system. Additionally, Rs 2,929 crore has been set aside for Delhi Metro expansion.

She further revealed plans to establish a welfare board for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, focusing on improving their working conditions and providing better support systems.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's outlay for the transport sector was Rs 9,337 crore in the 2024-25 Budget.

This Budget marks the first presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections.