Disha Salian death: Aaditya Thackeray, celebs, cops named in complaint

The father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police, alleging that Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and several others were involved in his daughter's death. The complaint also names former Mumbai police Commissioner Parambir Singh, actors Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi, dismissed cop Sachin Vaze, and actor Rhea Chakraborty, reported India Today.

Disha Salian fell to death from a high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8, 2020. Her death came just a week before her client, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in his apartment, sparking a nationwide uproar.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Salian’s father, told reporters on Tuesday, “We have filed a written complaint with the Commissioner of Police, which has been accepted by the Joint Commissioner of Police Crime. The accused include Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, and Rhea Chakraborty.”

Ojha further alleged that Parambir Singh, then police commissioner, "masterminded" a cover-up to shield Aaditya Thackeray.

“He held a press conference and spread falsehoods to protect Thackeray. NCB’s investigation papers confirm Aaditya Thackeray’s involvement in drug dealings, which is also mentioned in our complaint,” he said.

The lawyer also reiterated earlier allegations that eyewitnesses had seen Aaditya Thackeray, his bodyguards, and actors Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi sexually assaulting Disha Salian on the night of her death.

Disha’s father has now moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a fresh probe into the case. His petition states that on June 8, 2020, his daughter hosted a party attended by Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, and Suraj Pancholi.

Aaditya Thackeray has strongly denied the allegations, dismissing them as a politically motivated smear campaign. “These claims are baseless and have been repeated for five years. If the matter is in court, I will respond in court,” Thackeray said.