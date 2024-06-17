Home / India News / Delhi water crisis: Supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi

There is a 40 per cent shortage in supply being received from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area

water crisis, delhi water crisis
People wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
Water supply will be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi since the Tilak Marg and Bengali Market underground water reservoirs are receiving less water from the Delhi Jal Board, NDMC officials said on Monday.

There is a 40 per cent shortage in supply being received from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, they added.

"As informed by DJB that production of potable water from Wazirabad water plant is not running at full capacity due to non-availability of raw water, hence water supply in command area of Tilak Marg underground water reservoir (UGR) and Bengali market UGR will be made available once in a day, preferably in morning time," the official said.

Due to this, water supply will be affected in areas like Bengali Market, Ashoka Road, HC Mathur Lane, Copernicus Marg, Purana Quila Road, Babar Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Windsor Place, Firozshah Marg, Canning Lane and surrounding areas.

The NDMC appealed to people to save water and use it judiciously.

Topics :Delhi Jal BoardWater crisisDelhi Water crisisNDMCAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

