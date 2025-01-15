Delhi WCD launches district-wise drive to trace Ladli Yojana beneficiaries

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A WCD official said around 1.86 lakh beneficiaries have not claimed the benefits under the scheme, while 1.66 lakh have either failed to renew their applications or dropped out of school

Launched on January 1, 2008, to empower girl children born in Delhi, the Ladli Yojana provides financial assistance in the form of term deposits. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
The Delhi Women and Child Development Department has initiated a district-wise drive to identify Ladli Yojana beneficiaries who have not claimed their entitled payments.

Launched on January 1, 2008, to empower girl children born in Delhi, the Ladli Yojana provides financial assistance in the form of term deposits: Rs 11,000 for hospital births, Rs 10,000 for home births, and Rs 5,000 each at key milestones -- enrolment in classes one, two, six, nine, and 10.

A WCD official said around 1.86 lakh beneficiaries have not claimed the benefits under the scheme, while 1.66 lakh have either failed to renew their applications or dropped out of school.

The official said many children change districts for schooling but do not renew their registration under the scheme, often due to a lack of awareness. Others discontinue their education midway, further complicating the renewal process.

"To address this, officials overseeing the scheme in Delhi's 11 districts have been instructed to prepare annual reports listing all beneficiaries and identifying those who have not renewed their applications," he said.

"These lists will be sent to schools within each district to locate the students. If the students are found, their renewals will be processed. If not, the lists will be shared with other districts for further tracking and coordination with schools," he added.

The drive aims to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the scheme's benefits after meeting the required criteria, the official said.

Additionally, the Ladli Branch headquarters will compile reconciliation reports and manage periodic updates on fund utilisation. The branch will also oversee budget allocation, additional funding requests, and the surrender of unutilised funds by district offices, he explained.

The official highlighted that the number of beneficiaries has steadily increased over the last two years. In 2022-23, 64,408 beneficiaries were added, while in 2023-24, the number rose to 72,425.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

