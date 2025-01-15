The Bombay Engineers Group (BEG) and Centre in Pune, Maharashtra, home to the Southern Command, hosted the 77th Army Day Parade. It featured powerful weapons and state-of-the-art platforms in a historic display of India's military might. In addition to the Nepal Army band, the Army Day Parade featured an all-female marching team from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), an all-female Agniveer contingent, and a set of "robotic mules."

This year's Army Day festivities followed the theme "Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena" with the main goal to show off the Indian Army's capabilities and its contributions to making India a more powerful country. Along with other honors, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presented the Sena Medal (Gallantry) during the event.

In honor of Lieutenant General KM Cariappa, who succeeded British General Francis Roy Bucher as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, Army Day is celebrated on January 15 of each year.

77th Army Day Parade: Key events

12 marching "robotic mules," accompanied by their handlers, registered their attendance in the prestigious parade for the first time. The K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, BMP-2 Sarath infantry combat vehicle, Sarvatra bridging system, T-90 tanks, Swathi weapon locating radar, ATOR N1200 all-terrain vehicle, multi-barrel rocket system, drone jammer systems, and mobile communication nodes were among the platforms displayed at the Army Day Parade.

The Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Madras Regiment, Mechanized Infantry, Regiment of Artillery, Bombay Engineer Group, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, and various more units participated in the marching contingents. A joint band from the Indian Army and Nepal Army performed in the parade, signifying the synergy between the two nations.

In January 2023, the parade was staged for the first time in Bengaluru (within the Southern Command area), marking a significant change to the long-standing custom of holding the yearly event in the nation's capital.

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi on the 77th Army Day Parade in Pune

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi spoke on the occasion. He said, “Today, our country is standing on the threshold of a new era and is progressing smoothly towards the goal of a developed India. For our country to move ahead on the path of progress and development, a stable and secure environment is necessary, in which the Indian Army plays an important role."

He expressed confidence that they would keep on the "path of progress to make the Indian Army a Modern, Agile, Adaptable, Technology enabled and future-ready Force." He said that the northern border's situation is "stable but at the same time sensitive." He added that the Indian Army is "fully prepared and capable" to handle any circumstance, and particular focus was placed on building critical infrastructure and contemporary machinery on the northern borders.

He further added, "Ceasefire remains in place on the Line of Control of the western borders, but infiltration attempts continue. In the interior areas of Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of the continuous efforts of the security forces, violence has reduced significantly. The peaceful completion of Parliament, Assembly elections, and Amarnath Yatra last year reflects the improvement in the security situation".

Why is the Army Day parade celebrated in Pune this year?

Pune is an ideal location for hosting the Army Day parade, given its rich military history and legacy in India. Prestigious institutions, essential to the country's defense environment, such as the Southern Command Headquarters and the National Defence Academy (NDA), are located in the city. Furthermore, Pune has always been a hub for military operations, training, and strategy due to its close ties to the Maratha Empire.

As a training ground for military officers and a hub for defense strategy innovation, the city has played a pivotal role in the evolution of India's armed forces. In addition to honoring Pune's contributions, the Indian Army hopes to encourage young people to enlist by holding Army Day there.