Cloudy skies, light rain, shallow fog expected in Delhi on voting day

Delhi air quality worsens to 'very poor' AQI in the national capital has slightly deteriorated since February 4, and is in the ‘very poor’ category. The AQI was recorded at 311 at 8 am on Wednesday. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 336, Chandni Chowk was at 328 AQI and 260 at Burari crossing, according to information from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi woke up to shallow fog on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies on election day. Temperature in the national capital remained pleasant, ranging from 9 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius in the morning hours.Weather forecast for the dayAs Delhi prepares for polling today, the city is likely to experience a drizzle and foggy conditions, according to IMD. The IMD has predicted cloudy skies and light showers, which will reduce the temperature in the city.The maximum temperature today is 26 degrees celsius and minimum temperature is 12.8 degrees celsius, according to the IMD. Humidity is expected to be at 95 per cent today due to the rainfall.IMD weather forecastThe foggy conditions and rain may continue till February 7, when a fresh western disturbance is expected. Residents can expect temperatures ranging between 9 to 25 degrees celsius, offering some relief from the warm temperatures recorded in January. IMD has also predicted likely rainfall over Western Himalayan Region between February 8 to February 11.