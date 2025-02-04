Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi Metro, DTC to begin early operations on Feb 5

Delhi Metro Time on Delhi Election Voting Day: Delhi election is set to take place on February 5, 2025, and to facilitate voters and elections personnel, Delhi Metro services will begin operations early on polling day.

All Delhi metro services will begin their operations at 4 am and trains will run in the intervals of 30 minutes till 6 am. Afterwards, the normal schedule will be followed.

To ease the process, DTC also plans to deploy extra bus services complementing the metro services. This action aims to ensure that public transport is available for all the people participating in the electoral process.

Both DMRC and DTC have enhanced their service to enable easy access to polling stations through enhanced service schedules.

Delhi Metro Time on Delhi Election Day:

Metro Line Start Time Frequency (4:00 AM - 6:00 AM) Frequency After 6:00 AM Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule Orange Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21 via Airport) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule Grey Line (Dwarka to Najafgarh) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule Aqua Line (Noida Sector 51 to Depot) 04:00 Every 30 minutes Regular schedule

Delhi Metro has issued a notification announcing the schedule for polling day. The notification reads, "On the day of Assembly election in Delhi on February 5 and vote counting day on February 8, Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from their terminal stations at 4 am so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility."

The notification also mentions that the trains will run in the intervals of 30 minutes till 6 am, and thereafter, regular services will continue.

To facilitate officials returning late from polling duty, the last metro service on all lines will be extended on the intervening night of February 5 and 6.

The time has been extended from 11 pm to 12 am on the Red Line, 11 pm to 11.30 pm on the Yellow Line's sector from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli, and 11 pm to 11.45 on Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram. The timing on the Blue Line will be extended till 11.50 pm, while the timing has been extended to 12 am on the Violet Line and 1 am.

Voting for Delhi Assembly 70 seats will take place in a single phase on February 5 and counting of votes will take place on February 8, 2025.