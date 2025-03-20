Delhi sees rising temperature, clear skies as AQI remains 'moderate'

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Thursday morning after experiencing significant changes over the past few days. Rain on March 14 improved air quality, bringing it into the 'satisfactory' category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Delhi might reach 40 degrees Celsius by the end of March.

Weather updates for today

The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.66 degrees Celsius. Delhi will also be affected by a western disturbance impacting the western Himalayas. The relative humidity is 25 per cent, and the wind speed is 25 km/h.

Weather forecast for the week

Delhi's temperature is expected to rise significantly this week. The maximum temperature is expected to reach as high as 37 degrees Celsius in the coming days. It will remain at 35 degrees Celsius on March 21 and 22. Strong surface winds are predicted for the national capital during the day time today.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Thursday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 150 at 8 am, compared to 148 at the same time on Wednesday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 160 at 4 pm. On Sunday, Delhi recorded its lowest AQI in the last three years.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Friday, Delhi is expected to experience strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.52 degrees Celsius and 35.05 degrees Celsius, respectively. Humidity levels will be at 10 per cent.