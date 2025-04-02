Delhi braces for hotter days as IMD predicts heat wave to begin April 7

Weather updates for today

No heat waves till April 7

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Wednesday morning as the summer or pre-monsoon season has officially begun in India. Pleasant conditions have prevailed in Delhi-NCR for the past three days due to winds across northern India, offering relief from the heat. However, temperatures are set to rise in the coming days.The coming days are expected to be increasingly hot, with temperatures likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius during the peak of summer. So far, the maximum temperature in the national capital has ranged between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius. March recorded the highest temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on March 26.According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ridge in Delhi registered a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 26, which was 6.3 degrees Celsius above the normal range. This temperature was among the highest recorded across the country. Although temperatures were predicted to rise further, strong surface winds provided some relief to Delhi residents.The weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. Today's IMD forecast has predicted clear sky conditions throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 15 degrees Celsius. No heat wave conditions are expected in the national capital. Currently, the maximum and minimum temperatures are in the range of 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and 14 to 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

While temperatures have risen in the national capital, no humid conditions or heat waves have been reported so far. It is important to note that the IMD defines a heat wave as a situation when the maximum temperature in the plains reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or is 5 degrees Celsius above the normal. A heat wave warning will be issued once the temperature touches 40 degrees Celsius and remains 5 degrees Celsius above the normal range.

