LIVE: CBI names ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as accused in Mahadev betting app case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Bhagel as one of the accused in the Mahadev Betting app case.According to the FIR a total of 21 people have been named as accused including; Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni (Pintu), Chandra Vhushan Verma, Assem Das, Satish Chandrakar, Nitish Deewan, Saurabh Chandrakar, Anil Agarwal (Atul Agarwal) Vikas Chhapriya, Rohit Gaulati, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja, Anil Kumar Dammani, Sunil Kumar Dammani, Bhim Singh Yadav, Harishankar Tibarwal, Surendra Bagi, Suraj Chokhani and two other unknown persons, including a police officer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over a firecracker explosion in the Banaskantha region of Gujarat that claimed 18 lives. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the Jhandewalan fire incident in the national capital, saying that she did not consider it necessary to comment on it. A fire broke out in the Anarkali building in Jhandewalan on Monday, spreading to the nearby DDA Shopping Complex. On information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters, along with Delhi Police personnel, were engaged in dousing the flames.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has strongly criticised the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for raising the sales tax on diesel. Describing the administration as a "price hike demon," Kumaraswamy accused it of placing an additional burden on citizens. As per a government notification issued, the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on diesel has been revised upwards from 18.44 per cent to 21.17 per cent.