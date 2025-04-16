Delhi to see heatwave conditions until April 18, AQI remains 'moderate'

Delhi witnessed clear skies on Wednesday morning, with mercury expected to soar later in the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 3–4 degree Celsius until April 18 owing to ongoing weather patterns, according to regular forecasts.
Weather updates indicate a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3–4 degree Celsius until April 18 due to current weather patterns. Relief is expected after April 19, as a Western Disturbance is predicted to bring a 2–4 degree Celsius drop in daytime temperatures. As temperatures increase, residents of Delhi and NCR are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and hydrated, particularly during the peak afternoon hours. According to the IMD, parts of West Rajasthan are likely to experience heat wave conditions, with severe heat wave conditions forecast at many locations between April 16 and 18. Isolated pockets in the region may also experience such conditions on April 19.
Delhi AQI update
Air quality in the capital remained in the 'moderate’ category on Wednesday morning after being in the 'poor' category last week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 180 at 8 am on April 16, compared to 161 at the same time on Tuesday. The AQI across Delhi-NCR improved, with levels falling into the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 180 at 4 pm on April 15. However, AQI deteriorated in Gurugram and remained at 236, under the 'poor' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 131 and 152, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 159, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.