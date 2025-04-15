Andhra allots 21.16 acres to TCS in Vizag for 99 paisa to boost IT hub

In a move to transform Visakhapatnam into an information technology hub, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday allotted 21.16 acres of land in the city to Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) for a symbolic price of just 99 paisa.

The company is planning to come up with a development centre in Visakhapatnam at an investment of Rs 1,370 crore, generating over 12,000 jobs, said sources. The move of allotting the land at a token price by Nara Chandrababu Naidu is being compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , when he provided land to Tata Motors in Sanand for 99 paisa as Gujarat chief minister, which led to the evolution of an automobile ecosystem in that state. It also added to the image of Modi as a pro-industry leader.

According to sources, the discussion between the state and the company started in October 2024, when IT minister Nara Lokesh visited Tata House and made a strong pitch for TCS to set up a large development centre in Andhra Pradesh. "With continuous follow-ups and discussions between the state government and TCS, Lokesh has piloted an allotment of 21.16 acres of land in Vizag to TCS for 99 paisa total consideration. It is a bold decision to signal to the industry that Andhra Pradesh is serious about attracting IT investments," a government source said.

This comes at a time when the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has already cleared investments to the tune of Rs 4.71 trillion by 57 companies, which will create 4.17 lakh jobs, since the NDA government took charge last year. The Andhra government has set a target of creating about 2 million jobs while aiming to attract over Rs 40 trillion in investment till 2029. Out of this, reports indicate that the state has already received investment proposals to the tune of Rs 8 trillion.

Among the sectors, it is renewables that are seeing the lion’s share of new investment proposals, attracting around Rs 4 trillion from national and international players in eight months, mainly owing to the Integrated Clean Energy Policy launched in October 2024 that fast-tracked clearances and lined up fresh sops.

Major investors include Tata Power (Rs 49,000 crore), multiple projects by NTPC Green (Rs 2.08 trillion), Vedanta’s Serentica (Rs 50,000 crore), SAEL Industries (Rs 6,000 crore), and Brookfield (Rs 50,000 crore), among others. Additionally, ReNew Power is in the process of making a “significantly larger” investment in the state.

According to a Central Electricity Authority (CEA) roadmap, of the target of 500 GW generation capacity from non-fossil fuel resources by 2030, 86 GW of renewable energy potential is in South India. Out of this 86 GW, around 51 GW has been identified in Andhra Pradesh (Anantapur – 20 GW, Kurnool – 23 GW, and Kadapa – 8 GW).