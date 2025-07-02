Delhi to stay humid, cloudy today; heavy rain likely in Himachal Pradesh

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34-36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could be between 27 degrees Celsius. No heat wave conditions will prevail.

Weekly weather forecast for Delhi

ALSO READ: Heavy rainfall expected across India over next 6-7 days, says IMD The IMD forecasts no alerts for the national capital until July 6, with daily light to very light rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. No heatwave conditions are anticipated, and both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain below the seasonal average.

Himachal battered by rain-induced destruction

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under heavy rainfall, triggering landslides, flooding and widespread damage across multiple districts. The IMD has issued a rain alert for several places across the state.

The relentless rain has damaged 614 power transformers and 130 water supply schemes, and blocked 259 roads across the state, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). Mandi is the worst-hit, with 139 road closures and over 300 transformer failures. Significant water disruptions have been reported in Sirmaur and Kullu, while Spiti saw 139 transformers go offline.