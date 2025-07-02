Home / India News / 10 dead, 34 missing as cloudburst, flash floods hit Himachal's Mandi

10 dead, 34 missing as cloudburst, flash floods hit Himachal's Mandi



flash floods
(Representataive Image) The HPSDMA noted temporary shutdowns at a few locations due to high silt content: Baira HEP was shut down at 7:00 AM due to high silt levels. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
At least 10 people have lost their lives and 34 remain missing in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district following a series of cloudbursts and flash floods over the past 32 hours, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

According to the official figures from the SEOC's monsoon situation report issued at 8:00 AM on July 2, the state has experienced 16 cloudbursts and three flash floods, mostly concentrated in Mandi, causing widespread devastation.

 

As per the SEOC figures, Mandi has turned up as the "epicentre" of the Monsoon disaster. "In several areas of Thunag, Karsog, and Gohar subdivisions, heavy cloudbursts led to massive property loss, missing persons, and fatalities. In Siyanj (Gohar), two houses were washed away, leaving nine people missing, of whom two bodies have been recovered", SEOC said in their statement.

In Kutti Bypass (Karsog), a cloudburst resulted in two confirmed deaths and two missing, while seven others were evacuated to safety. A major search and rescue operation is ongoing, with the teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected regions of Karsog, Gohar, and Thunag, the report added.

In Balha village (Hamirpur), flash floods stranded multiple families near the Vyas River. "A total of 51 people, including 30 labourers and 21 locals, were rescued by police teams," said the SEOC.

 

Relief operations are in full swing, with emergency shelters established and essential supplies such as tents, blankets, and food being distributed. In Dharampur's Triyambla (Serthi) village, 17 families were provided aid after losing livestock and property due to a cloudburst.

The SEOC confirmed, "Search and rescue efforts are underway across Mandi with both NDRF and SDRF teams actively engaged."

The Centre continues to monitor rainfall and river levels, especially in vulnerable zones like Jyuni Khad, which is currently flowing above the danger mark.

With more rainfall forecast, residents in high-risk zones have been advised to stay alert and follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

