East Coast Railway sees 9.69% growth in freight loading in Q1FY26

In the month of June this year, freight loading reached 23.15 million tonne, an increase of 7.72 per cent compare to over 21.49 million tonne loaded in June 2024

The daily average freight loading by East Coast Railway currently stands at 0.75 million tonne. (File Image)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) loaded a total of 68.19 million tonne of freight from April to June 2025, compared to 62.2 million tonne during the same period last year, a growth of 9.69 per cent, an official said.

In the month of June this year, freight loading reached 23.15 million tonne, an increase of 7.72 per cent compare to over 21.49 million tonne loaded in June 2024.  The daily average freight loading by East Coast Railway currently stands at 0.75 million tonne, keeping the zone on track to achieve its annual target for the fiscal year 202526, the official said.

This consistent growth is attributed to efficient planning, improved operational management, and proactive coordination with freight customers across sectors like coal, iron ore, cement, and fertilizers, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

