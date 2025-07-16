Home / India News / Delhi to see more monsoon showers; AQI improves, rain likely till July 21

Delhi to see more monsoon showers; AQI improves, rain likely till July 21

India Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain, cloudy skies and gusty winds in Delhi through till 21; air quality improves to 'good'

Delhi Rains, Rain
New Delhi: Commuters during rainfall, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Delhi continued to enjoy pleasant monsoon weather on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and generally cloudy skies throughout the day. Surface winds between 20–30 kmph are expected, with gusts of wind occasionally reaching up to 40 kmph.
 
The maximum temperature in the Capital is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at around 26.4 degrees Celsius.
 

Delhi’s air quality shows marked improvement

 
In a welcome development, Delhi’s air quality improved significantly, entering the ‘good’ category on Tuesday. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 60 at 10 am on July 16.
 
As per Central Pollution Control Board guidelines, an AQI between 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, and 101–200 as ‘moderate’. Higher levels indicate worsening air quality, with ‘severe’ classified for AQI values between 401 and 500. 
 

Rain forecast for Delhi till July 21 

The IMD has predicted that the wet spell will continue till July 21, driven by a cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana and adjoining regions. This system is influencing cloud formation and precipitation across Delhi.
 
Intermittent light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected to persist, although thunderstorm intensity may decline later in the week. Daytime temperatures are forecast to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with humidity ranging from 80 to 90 per cent. 
 

Flash flood alert in Jharkhand 

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a flash flood warning for 19 districts in Jharkhand, including Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Gumla, due to heavy rainfall expected through the day. The warning is effective till 5:30 pm on July 16.
 
An ‘orange’ alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, is in place for six districts, including Hazaribag and Palamu. Ten other districts fall under a ‘yellow’ alert, warning of moderate to heavy showers. The downpour may cause localised flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas over the next two days.

Topics :IMD weather forecastheavy rainsRainfallIndian monsoonBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

