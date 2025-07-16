Home / India News / Fauja Singh hit-and-run case: NRI driver arrested, SUV seized in Punjab

Fauja Singh hit-and-run case: NRI driver arrested, SUV seized in Punjab

Fauja Singh (114) was hit by an SUV on Jalandhar highway; NRI driver Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested, SUV seized; FIR filed under rash driving and culpable homicide sections

Fauja Singh
Fauja Singh (Photo/ Facebook)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The man behind the wheel of the SUV that fatally struck Fauja Singh — the world’s oldest marathon runner — has been arrested, news agency PTI reported. 
Amritpal Singh Dhillon, 26, a resident of Dasupur in Kartarpur, Jalandhar district, was taken into custody on Tuesday night. The police also seized the vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, allegedly involved in the accident. 
The fatal incident occurred on Monday when Dhillon was driving from Bhogpur to Kishangarh. Singh, who was 114 years old, was walking along the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near his native village, Bias, when the vehicle hit him. 
Villagers said Singh was thrown nearly 5-7 ft into the air upon impact. He later succumbed to his injuries the same evening.
 

FIR registered in Fauja Singh hit-and-run case

The accused had recently returned to India, while his family lives abroad. “He is being questioned and more information will emerge,” a police official said, as quoted by PTI. 
An FIR was registered against Dhillon under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 
Earlier on Tuesday, Jalandhar Rural SSP Harvinder Singh confirmed that the vehicle had been traced using CCTV footage and headlight fragments found at the crash site. “The vehicle’s ownership had changed hands more than once,” the SSP added, suggesting it may have been resold several times.     
  

Condolences pour in for the icon

Leaders from across the political spectrum mourned Singh’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him as “extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on fitness”. 
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Singh had made the Sikh community proud with his achievements. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini called the news of Singh’s passing “deeply saddening”. 
On Tuesday, the Punjab Assembly paid tributes to Singh. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh moved a resolution to honour his legacy during the concluding session of the House.
 

Centenarian runner who defied limits

Born in 1911 into a farmer’s family, Fauja Singh was the youngest of four siblings. Though born with weak legs, he went on to become a global marathon sensation, beginning his running career at the age of 89. Singh became the first centenarian to complete a full marathon, participating in events across London, New York, and Hong Kong. He earned the nickname “Turbaned tornado” for his endurance. 
One of his most celebrated races came in 2011 in Toronto. Held in his honour, the event saw him break several age-group world records at 100 years old. 
After spending most of his athletic life in the UK, Singh returned to India about three years ago. Despite retiring, he remained active in public life, joining a walkathon with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria last year to raise awareness against drug abuse.
 
[With PTI inputs]

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uttarakhand to NCERT: Include Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in school syllabus

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs to attend Centre's meeting on water issues

Air India crash rekindles decades-old debate over cockpit video recorders

Gujarat HC imposes ₹1.4 cr cost on 7 unscrupulous petitioners over PIL

Two more Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email, students evacuated

Topics :hit and runroad accident deathsBS Web ReportsPunjab

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story