Fauja Singh hit-and-run case: NRI driver arrested, SUV seized in Punjab

The man behind the wheel of the SUV that fatally struck Fauja Singh — the world’s oldest marathon runner — has been arrested, news agency PTI reported.

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, 26, a resident of Dasupur in Kartarpur, Jalandhar district, was taken into custody on Tuesday night. The police also seized the vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, allegedly involved in the accident.

The fatal incident occurred on Monday when Dhillon was driving from Bhogpur to Kishangarh. Singh, who was 114 years old, was walking along the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near his native village, Bias, when the vehicle hit him.

Villagers said Singh was thrown nearly 5-7 ft into the air upon impact. He later succumbed to his injuries the same evening.

FIR registered in Fauja Singh hit-and-run case The accused had recently returned to India, while his family lives abroad. “He is being questioned and more information will emerge,” a police official said, as quoted by PTI. An FIR was registered against Dhillon under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. ALSO READ: Who was Fauja Singh, the 'Turbaned Tornado' who ran a full marathon at 100? Earlier on Tuesday, Jalandhar Rural SSP Harvinder Singh confirmed that the vehicle had been traced using CCTV footage and headlight fragments found at the crash site. “The vehicle’s ownership had changed hands more than once,” the SSP added, suggesting it may have been resold several times.

Condolences pour in for the icon Leaders from across the political spectrum mourned Singh’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him as “extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on fitness”. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Singh had made the Sikh community proud with his achievements. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini called the news of Singh’s passing “deeply saddening”. On Tuesday, the Punjab Assembly paid tributes to Singh. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh moved a resolution to honour his legacy during the concluding session of the House. Centenarian runner who defied limits Born in 1911 into a farmer’s family, Fauja Singh was the youngest of four siblings. Though born with weak legs, he went on to become a global marathon sensation, beginning his running career at the age of 89. Singh became the first centenarian to complete a full marathon, participating in events across London, New York, and Hong Kong. He earned the nickname “Turbaned tornado” for his endurance.