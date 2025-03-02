Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi wakes up to misty morning; surface winds to bring cooler temperatures

Wind speeds will range from 20 to 25 kmph over the next two days, likely lowering the minimum temperature

An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India triggered rain across Delhi and northern India on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 7:19 AM IST
Delhi residents woke up to a misty morning on Sunday, following rain and thunderstorms on Friday. February has been unusually warm, with the average maximum temperature reaching 26.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 11.6 degrees Celsius—the highest February minimum in six years. 

Delhi weather today

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 28 degrees Celsius, with a misty morning and a clear sky predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Wind speeds will range from 20 to 25 kmph over the next two days, likely lowering the minimum temperature. The strong winds will also help keep pollution levels in check. 

IMD's weather forecast

An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India triggered rain across Delhi and northern India on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms was observed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Widespread snowfall and thunderstorms were predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms were expected in Punjab and Haryana.  An easterly wave was expected to bring widespread rain to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby regions. 

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Sunday, aided by rain and strong winds. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped marginally and was recorded at 132 at 7 am. Air quality has improved across Delhi-NCR due to rainfall over the past few days. At 4 pm on March 1, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 126.    

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Monday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with clear skies throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 29 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge while keeping conditions pleasant. 
First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

