Karnataka to submit report on using plastic sheets for steaming idli

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked Karnataka to submit a report on the practice of some of the food joints using plastic sheets while preparing idli, officials said on Saturday.

Taking serious cognisance of reports concerning the use of plastic sheets in the steaming process of idlis in some restaurants in Karnataka, the apex food regulator issued instructions to the Karnataka State Food Safety Department to submit a report at the earliest and take immediate action against violators.

The practice of using plastic sheets raises significant food safety concerns due to the potential leaching of harmful chemicals from plastic into the food.

"The use of low-quality or non-food-grade plastics in food preparation, particularly under high temperatures, poses a serious health risk," stated G Kamala VardhanaRao, CEO at FSSAI.

This FSSAI action comes days after the Karnataka health department banned use of plastic in making idli in hotels and restaurants following an investigation in which food inspectors tested 251 samples of idli and found 51 of them contaminated.

Such low-grade plastic, according to the food regulator body, can release toxic substances such as bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and other chemicals when exposed to high heat and can leach into food items, potentially causing adverse health effects.

The State Food Safety Department was asked to take immediate necessary action on the issue and implement strict measures against Food Business Operators (FBOs) or hotels found using plastic in food preparation.

The authorities of FSSAI are working closely with the State Food Safety officials to investigate this matter thoroughly and ensure that stringent actions are taken against those who violate food safety regulations.

FSSAI noted that the use of food-grade materials and hygienic practices are crucial in food preparation. The process of steaming idlis should be done as per convention or approved food-grade materials that do not pose a risk of chemical contamination, it said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government banned the use of plastic in preparing idlis across all hotels in the state after the Health Minister flagged the presence of "toxic chemicals."

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao took to X and said that the use of plastic, which is harmful to health, in the preparation of idli will cause serious health problems.

"This has been confirmed in a test conducted by the Food and Safety Department, and the use of plastic for the preparation of idli in hotels and restaurants has been banned," he said.

"Our Health Department has banned the use of plastic sheets for steaming idlis in hotels across Karnataka. Toxic chemicals from plastic can leach into food, posing serious health risks, including cancer," Rao added.