Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain on Holi; AQI remains 'moderate'

Delhi residents woke up to partly cloudy skies on Friday morning with light rain predicted for the day. Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on March 12, with temperatures reaching 34.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius above the usual average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The IMD forecasts partly cloudy sky throughout the day. Light rain or drizzle is expected during the morning and towards the night. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi amid warm conditions.Delhi's air quality remains in the 'moderate' category on Friday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 199 at 7 am, compared to 162 at the same time on Wednesday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 179 at 4 pm on March 11. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to curb further deterioration.On Saturday, Delhi is expected to experience cloudy skies with light rain or drizzles. A minimum and maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively are expected.