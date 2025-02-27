Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi today; AQI remains in 'poor' category

Delhi weather today

IMD's weather forecast

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky on Thursday, with rain and thunderstorms expected later in the day. Delhi residents continue to experience fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm and cold spells.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 18 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degree Celsius, with rains and thunderstorm predicted for the day ahead according to the IMD. The relative humidity is currently at 33 per cent with a wind speed of 33 km/h.An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India, is expected to bring intense weather activity to the western Himalayan region. Due to the disturbance light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Widespread snowfall and thunderstorms predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms are expected in Punjab and Haryana.An easterly wave will bring widespread rain to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby regions. A new western disturbance is expected to further impact Northwest India from March 2 onwards.On Friday, Delhi is expected to see thunderstorms and rains, with a minimum temperature of 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of 24 degree Celsius.Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category on Thursday after several days of moderate air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 260 on February 27, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, the AQI is likely to improve to the moderate category on 28 February.