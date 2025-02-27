Ajit Pawar calls Pune rape 'shameful,' asks cops to ensure swift arrests

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he has directed the Pune police commissioner to investigate the alleged rape of a woman inside a stationary state transport bus at the Swargate depot and swiftly arrest the accused.

A history-sheeter out on bail since 2019 allegedly raped the 26-year-old woman inside the parked bus at the busy Swargate depot of the MSRTC in Pune city on Tuesday morning. The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade (36), is on the run, police said. In a statement, Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune district, said the incident at the Swargate bus station is "painful, infuriating, and shameful", and the accused deserves death penalty. "The incident of rape at the Swargate bus station is extremely unfortunate, painful, infuriating and shameful to all in civilized society. The crime committed by the accused is unforgivable and there can be no other punishment for him than death. I have directed the Pune police commissioner to personally look into this matter and investigate it and arrest the accused immediately," he said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, has also taken this crime seriously and given necessary instructions to the police, Pawar said. "I assure all my brothers, sisters and mothers in Maharashtra that the state government will take steps to ensure that the accused is arrested by the police as soon as possible and punished as severely as possible according to the law. "Instructions have been given to the Minister of Women and Child Development and the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission to provide justice, psychological support, and all possible assistance to the victim," he said.