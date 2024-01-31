Delhi weather update: Light rainfall may give some relief amid heavy fog

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Train, flight delays and cancellations
The prolonged foggy conditions have severely impacted transportation, causing disruptions in road, rail, and flight movements. The visibility, reduced to near zero, has led to delays in more than 100 departures and 46 arrivals at Indira Gandhi International Airport, with 11 cancellations, according to a report by PTI.
READ: Delhi's average maximum temperature from January 1-30 lowest in 13 years
The unusual heaviness of fog on Tuesday night prompted a warning from Delhi Airport.
"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi airport said.
READ: Delhi's average maximum temperature from January 1-30 lowest in 13 years