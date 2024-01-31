LIVE: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 yrs in Toshakhana reference

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana reference today, according to a report by Dawn. Khan and his wife were also barred from holding any public office for 10 years and slapped with a fine of Rs 787 million each. During his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that resumed from Kolasi village in Katihar district of Bihar this morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with well-wishers and supporters. During his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that resumed from Kolasi village in Katihar district of Bihar this morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with well-wishers and supporters. Two individuals were killed and two others injured after their camp was attacked in Manipur on Tuesday, police officials said. The incident took place at the camp near Kadangband village in Lamshang area at the border of the Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. The dead were identified as N Michael, 33, and M Khaba, 23, officials said. The injured people were taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment.The village volunteers retaliated in self-defence after the camp was attacked. Women, children and elderly from Kadangband and neighbouring Koutruk village had to leave to secure refuge safer areas, a police official said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held several meetings with JMM party leaders and legislators belonging to the INDIA bloc at his residence on Monday to quell rumours that "Soren has been absconding," news agency ANI reported today. The BJP sharpened its attack saying that that people have no expectations from CM Soren as he is deeply involved in massive corruption and has made it is source of income. Union Minister Arjun Munda took a jab at the Jharkhand CM, stating that, "What will the people of Jharkhand think of a CM who disappears. He came to Delhi and then disappeared. He is then out of the scene."