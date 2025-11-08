Home / India News / Delhi Zoo reopens after two-month shutdown due to avian flu scare

This marks the third closure of the Delhi zoo due to avian influenza in recent years, after similar shutdowns in 2016 and 2021. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
The National Zoological Park in Delhi reopened for visitors on Saturday, after more than two months of shutdown following the detection of avian influenza, officials said.

The zoo had been closed since August 30 as a precautionary measure after several bird deaths were reported in its waterbird aviary.

"After receiving approval from competent authority, the National Zoological Park has reopened for visitors from November 8," the zoo said in a statement, adding that strict biosafety and preventive measures will continue.

Authorities carried out rigorous cleaning, surveillance, and multiple rounds of testing under the Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (Revised 2021) issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The samples collected after the initial outbreak were found to be negative in tests conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, paving the way for reopening.

The last positive case of H5N1 avian influenza was reported on September 1, officials said.

Since then, random sampling has been carried out from the aviary and various enclosures, all of which have tested negative so far.

Between August 28 and 31, the zoo had reported the deaths of at least 12 birds, including painted storks and black-headed ibis. Four of these samples had tested positive for bird flu, leading to the temporary closure.

This marks the third closure of the Delhi zoo due to avian influenza in recent years, after similar shutdowns in 2016 and 2021.

Established in 1959, the zoo houses 96 species of animals, birds, and reptiles spread across 176 acres in the heart of the capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

