Home / India News / Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat launched, first to link 3 southern states

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat launched, first to link 3 southern states

The eight-coach train traverses major cities of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem

Vande Bharat
Representative Image: The train's regular service will start from November 9, 2025 (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Ernakulam
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat, one of the four trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off on Saturday, is the first inter-state semi-high-speed premium train service linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Southern Railways said.

Since it links three states, the train will boost business and tourism, officials said.

The eight-coach train traverses major cities of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, before reaching Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru. It is the third Vande Bharat train that originates from Kerala.

"KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will provide seamless connectivity between Ernakulam, the commercial capital of Kerala and the cosmopolitan city of Bengaluru," a press note from Southern Railway said.

"The existing two Vande Bharat services, between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam), and Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru Central (via Alappuzha) intertwine the southern and northern ends of Kerala and beyond," it said.

An intercity train service that runs between Ernakulam and Bengaluru takes over 11 hours to cover the 583-km distance. However, the new Vande Bharat train will complete this journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes, officials said.

The train's regular service will start from November 9, 2025, when it will depart from Bengaluru at 5:10 am to arrive at Ernakulam at 1:50 pm. On its return journey, the train depart from Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 11 pm. It will operate six days a week except Wednesday.

Highlighting its benefits, Southern Railway said that it would provide fastest connectivity between Ernakulam and Bengaluru which is a high traffic demand corridor.

"It is the first Vande Bharat service to Palakkad, the Gateway of Kerala. Since it links three states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is going to boost business, education, tourism, pilgrimage and healthcare travel," officials said.

"The Vande Bharat trains offer comfortable, safe, and premium onboard experience with modern amenities like GPS - based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automatic doors, reading lights and Wi-Fi," they added.

According to the press note, with over 130 such services criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country, the Vande Bharat trains are bridging economic, social and cultural barriers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to participate in Uttarakhand's silver jubilee programme on Nov 9

Massive fire guts several huts near Delhi's Rithala metro station, 1 dead

PM Modi says India moving swiftly on path of development, cites infra push

India joins Brazil-led forest fund as observer, calls for stronger ambition

CDSCO tells drugmakers to meet global norms by Jan after cough syrup deaths

Topics :Vande Bharat ExpressVande Bharat trainKeralaTamil Nadu

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story