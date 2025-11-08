Home / India News / PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains: Key routes, time and stations

PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains: Key routes, time and stations

The new Vande Bharat routes will cover a mix of cultural, religious, industrial, and commercial hubs, making intercity travel faster and more efficient

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat
The new trains are designed to cut travel time significantly.(Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major boost to India’s railway sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, connecting key regions across the country. The new trains are designed to cut travel time significantly, enhance regional mobility, and promote tourism and economic activity nationwide.

Routes and operations

The four newly launched Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the following routes:
  • Banaras-Khajuraho
  • Lucknow-Saharanpur
  • Firozpur-Delhi
  • Ernakulam–Bengaluru
These routes will cover a mix of cultural, religious, industrial, and commercial hubs, making intercity travel faster and more efficient. Let's take a look at the new Vande Bharat timings, all stations and their significance.

Banaras-Khajuraho

  • Running time: Around 2 hours 40 minutes shorter than existing special trains.
  • Stations covered: Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.
  • Importance: This train provides direct connectivity between some of India’s most important religious and cultural sites. It will help boost tourism and pilgrimage travel, offering passengers a fast and modern journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

Lucknow–Saharanpur

  • Running time: 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour.
  • Stations covered: Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, Saharanpur, and Roorkee (for Haridwar access).
  • Importance: The train will improve intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, making travel smoother and faster. It will also support regional development and increase access to the holy city of Haridwar.

Firozpur–Delhi

  • Running time: 6 hours 40 minutes; the fastest on this route.
  • Stations covered: Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.
  • Importance: This train will strengthen connections between Punjab and Delhi, helping boost trade, tourism, and job opportunities. It will also support the economic growth of border areas and improve their link with national markets.

Ernakulam–Bengaluru

  • Running time: 8 hours 40 minutes, saving over 2 hours.
  • Stations covered: Ernakulam, Coimbatore, Salem, and Bengaluru.
  • Importance: Connecting two major IT and commercial hubs, this service will benefit professionals, students, and tourists. It will promote economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting stronger regional ties and faster business travel.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat launched, first to link 3 southern states

PM Modi to participate in Uttarakhand's silver jubilee programme on Nov 9

Massive fire guts several huts near Delhi's Rithala metro station, 1 dead

PM Modi says India moving swiftly on path of development, cites infra push

PM Modi flags off 4 new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi

Topics :Narendra ModiVande bharatVande Bharat ExpressVande Bharat trainBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story