PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains: Key routes, time and stations

In a major boost to India’s railway sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, connecting key regions across the country. The new trains are designed to cut travel time significantly, enhance regional mobility, and promote tourism and economic activity nationwide.

Routes and operations

The four newly launched Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the following routes:

Banaras-Khajuraho

Lucknow-Saharanpur

Firozpur-Delhi

Ernakulam–Bengaluru

These routes will cover a mix of cultural, religious, industrial, and commercial hubs, making intercity travel faster and more efficient. Let's take a look at the new Vande Bharat timings, all stations and their significance.