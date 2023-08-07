Home / India News / Demolition exercise in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh halted on HC orders

Demolition exercise in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh halted on HC orders

The High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing "illegal" constructed buildings

Press Trust of India Gurugram/Chandigarh
They also said that some of the buildings were used by rioters when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was targeted by a stone-pelting mob last week | Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh where communal violence erupted last week was halted Monday on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, officials said.

The High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing "illegal" constructed buildings.

They also said that some of the buildings were used by rioters when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was targeted by a stone-pelting mob last week.

The court of Justice G S Sandhawalia took suo motu cognisance of the exercise and directed the state government not to carry out any further demolition.

Also Read

SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Haryana violence: Govt relaxes mobile internet ban for three hours

Curfew in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh to be lifted today from 9 am to 1 pm

Curfew in Haryana's Nuh lifted from 9 am to 12 noon for public movement

Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Gehlot govt suspends Jaipur mayor after husband arrested in bribery case

Delhi HC seeks NIA stand on bail plea of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah

Centre working on digital registry for organ donation to streamline process

796 buses remain off roads as strike by drivers continues in Mumbai

Topics :HaryanaPunjab & Haryana HC

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story