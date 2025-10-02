'Dependence must not turn into compulsion': Mohan Bhagwat amid US tariffs

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stressed the importance of self-reliance amid steep tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods.

Speaking at the RSS Vijayadashami event in Nagpur, Bhagwat addressed the recent US tariff policy, saying, "The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them... The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation. This dependence must not turn into compulsion... We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance... Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion."

Bhagwat condemned cross-border terrorism, recalling attacks that targeted Indians based on religion. "Terrorists from across the border killed 26 Indians after asking their religion. The nation was mourning and angry about the terror attack. With complete preparations, our government and armed forces gave a befitting reply. The government's dedication, the armed forces' valour, and the unity in the society presented an ideal atmosphere in the country." He also added that both international and domestic responses reveal the country’s true allies and internal threats. "The role played by various nations after this incident and our operation revealed our true friends. Within the country as well, there are unconstitutional elements who try to destabilise the country," he said.

Climate, environmental concerns The RSS chief highlighted the increasing frequency of natural calamities, particularly in the Himalayas, calling for careful development planning. "Natural calamities have increased. Landslides and incessant rainfall have become normal... This pattern has been observed over the last 3-4 years. The Himalayas are our security wall and a source of water for the entire South Asia." ALSO READ: A century of service to the nation: PM Modi writes on 100 years of RSS "If the existing patterns of development promote the calamities that we are seeing, then we will have to reconsider our decisions. The present situation of the Himalayas is ringing a warning bell," he added.

Celebrating history, sacrifice He also paid tribute to historical sacrifices and leaders. “We have gathered here to attend the Vijayadashami programme to mark the Sangh’s 100 years today. This year marks the 350th anniversary of the sacrifice of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. We honour those who sacrificed their lives and protected society from oppression and injustice. It’s also Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti today. His contribution to India’s independence was great," Bhagwat said. Mohan Bhagwat on Nepal, Bangladesh 'revolutions' Bhagwat said it is important for the government to stay connected with the people and cautioned against violent protests. He said, "When the government stays away from the people and is largely unaware of their problems and policies are not made in their interests, people turn against the government. But using this way to express their unhappiness benefits no one..."

"All the revolutions in nations with governments have transformed frontal nations into capitalist nations... No aim is achieved in violent protests, but the powers sitting outside the country get a platform to play their games." He pointed to regional examples, saying, “The revolutions like those in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh only bring instability. The government must be people-oriented to avoid such chaos, because people expressing dissatisfaction in this way does not benefit anyone. BR Ambedkar called such a movement ‘Grammar of Anarchy’.” ALSO READ: Kovind to attend RSS Vijayadashami event; a look at past chief guests Bhagwat also highlighted India’s growing role on the global stage. "The world is looking towards India to look for solutions to global concerns. The universe wants India to lead by example and show the world a way," he said.

RSS Vijayadashami event: Traditional, modern weapons on display The RSS marked its Vijayadashami Utsav at Nagpur with the ceremonial Shastra Puja (weapons worship), performed by Bhagwat. Alongside traditional arms, the ceremony featured replicas of modern weaponry, including the Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and drones, displayed at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters. This year’s Vijayadashami celebrations also coincide with the centenary of the RSS, marking 100 years since its founding. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including former president Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.