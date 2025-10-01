Home / India News / President Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Vijayadashami

President Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Vijayadashami

The festival of Vijayadashami, symbolising the victory of "dharma over adharma", inspires us to follow the path of truth and justice, President Murmu said in a message

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
This festival also teaches us to renounce negative tendencies like anger and ego, and embrace positive ones like courage and determination, the president said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Vijayadashami and wished that the festival inspires us to build a society where all people move ahead together, inspired by the ideas of justice, equality and harmony.

The festival of Vijayadashami, symbolising the victory of "dharma over adharma", inspires us to follow the path of truth and justice, she said in a message.

Celebrated in various parts of the country as "Ravana Dahan" and Durga Puja, this festival reflects our national values, Murmu said.

This festival also teaches us to renounce negative tendencies like anger and ego, and embrace positive ones like courage and determination, the president said.

"May this festival inspire us to build a society and country where all people move ahead together, inspired by the ideas of justice, equality and harmony," she said.

The president extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, to be celebrated on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Droupadi MurmufestivalsIndiaPresident of India

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

