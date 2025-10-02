Home / India News / Classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away

Classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away

Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment

Chhannulal Mishra
The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mirzapur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Padma Vibhushan vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, a towering figure in the Hindustani classical music, died early Thursday. He was 89.

His daughter said Mishra breathed his last around 4 am after a prolonged illness.

The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time.

Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night, and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

"He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am," his daughter, Namrata Mishra, told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Mishra's family, and hailed the vocalist for his invaluable contribution to the Indian arts.

In a condolence message posted on X, Modi said it was his good fortune that he always received his affection and blessings and noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

Born in Azamgarh in 1936, Mishra grew up to be a doyen of Hindustani classical music, contributing immensely to such styles of the form as Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, and Bhajan.

Mishra received music training from his father, Badri Prasad Mishra, as well as Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of Kirana gharana, and Thakur Jaidev Singh.

He was an exponent of the Banaras gharana and the Purab Ang tradition of Thumri.

He won Padma Vibhushan in 2020 and Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Mishra's last rites will be performed in Varanasi at 5 pm.

He is survived by his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters.

His wife died four years ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCRB data shows lower crime rate than national average in UP: State Police

Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, quotes, whatsapp messages and more

President Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Vijayadashami

Premium

Datanomics: RSS marks 100 years with 83,000 shakhas, 4 million members

Cough syrup suspected in death of two children in Rajasthan, sickens others

Topics :Padma VibushanClassical musicmirzapurUttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story