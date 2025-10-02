Classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away

Padma Vibhushan vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, a towering figure in the Hindustani classical music, died early Thursday. He was 89.
His daughter said Mishra breathed his last around 4 am after a prolonged illness.
The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time.
Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night, and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.
"He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am," his daughter, Namrata Mishra, told PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Mishra's family, and hailed the vocalist for his invaluable contribution to the Indian arts.
In a condolence message posted on X, Modi said it was his good fortune that he always received his affection and blessings and noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014.
Born in Azamgarh in 1936, Mishra grew up to be a doyen of Hindustani classical music, contributing immensely to such styles of the form as Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, and Bhajan.
Mishra received music training from his father, Badri Prasad Mishra, as well as Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of Kirana gharana, and Thakur Jaidev Singh.
He was an exponent of the Banaras gharana and the Purab Ang tradition of Thumri.
He won Padma Vibhushan in 2020 and Padma Bhushan in 2010.
Mishra's last rites will be performed in Varanasi at 5 pm.
He is survived by his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters.
His wife died four years ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
