NCRB data shows lower crime rate than national average in UP: State Police

Uttar Pradesh was ranked 17th in the number of 'crimes against women' reported, with a crime rate of 58.6 against the national crime rate of 66.2

For total crimes reported under the Indian Penal Code, the state was placed 20th among the 28 states and eight Union Territories (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
Despite Uttar Pradesh having the highest population in the country, the crime rate in the state in 2023 stood at 181.3, much below the national crime rate of 270.3, the state police said on Wednesday, quoting the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for 16.98 per cent of the total population in the country.

Crime rate, defined as the number of crimes per one lakh population, is considered the most reliable indicator for assessing a state's law and order situation, as it adjusts for population size and growth, the state police said in a statement.

An analysis showed that Uttar Pradesh ranks favourably across various crime heads.

For total crimes reported under the Indian Penal Code, the state was placed 20th among the 28 states and eight Union Territories.

It was placed 29th in the number of 'murder' cases reported, with a crime rate of 1.4 against the national crime rate of 2. The state stood 30th in 'attempt to murder' cases with a crime rate of 1.4 against the national crime rate of 4.1, and 36th in 'kidnapping for ransom' with a near zero crime rate.

The state also showed lower incidence of property crimes. It was placed 34th among states in the number of 'burglary' cases, with a crime rate of 2.9 against the national crime rate of 7.7; 26th in 'robbery' with a crime rate of 0.6 against the national crime rate of 1.9, and 36th in dacoity cases with a near zero crime rate.

The state's proactive measures have resulted in lower rates of crimes against vulnerable groups, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh was ranked 17th in the number of 'crimes against women' reported, with a crime rate of 58.6 against the national crime rate of 66.2. It stood 29th in 'crimes against children' with a crime rate of 22.1 against national crime rate of 39.9. The state's crime rate in POCSO cases also fell below the national average.

In a statement, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna attributed the decline in crimes to the strict implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against criminals.

"The improvement is a direct result of continuous efforts and systematic reforms, including the use of data-based macro and micro strategies, data analytics, and the strategic deployment of Police Response Vehicles," the DGP said.

He noted that the UP-112 quick response system has drastically reduced police intervention time, particularly in urban areas, directly impacting street crimes. Measures such as connecting private security alarm systems to the UP-112 Emergency Operating Command Centre and the massive installation of CCTV cameras under 'Operation Trinetra' have strengthened surveillance.

The DGP also pointed to the impact of Anti-Romeo Squads in creating a safer environment for women, and the coordinated efforts under 'Operation Conviction' to ensure the swift prosecution of criminals, thereby fostering public confidence in the police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentUP PoliceNCRBNCRB datacrimesCrime in India

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

