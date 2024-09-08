Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain in region: Met

The weather system is likely to cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha respectively by Monday night, it said on Sunday

Rain, Shimla Rains
Representational Image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:29 PM IST
A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Monday, bringing heavy rain in several districts in the southern part of West Bengal till September 12, the Met office said.

The weather system is likely to cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha respectively by Monday night, it said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is likely in the south Bengal districts of Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts till September 12.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely over Kolkata and adjoining Howrah and Hooghly districts, it said.

The weather office advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal along Odisha-West Bengal coasts till September 11 as sea conditions will be rough to very rough with maximum wind speed of 50 to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.


First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

