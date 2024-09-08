Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain in region: Met

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Monday, bringing heavy rain in several districts in the southern part of West Bengal till September 12, the Met office said.

The weather system is likely to cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha respectively by Monday night, it said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is likely in the south Bengal districts of Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts till September 12.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely over Kolkata and adjoining Howrah and Hooghly districts, it said.