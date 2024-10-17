Ladakh's policies controlled by outsiders: AIKS extends support to Wangchuk

All India Kisan Sabha leaders on Wednesday met Sonam Wangchuk and other fasting activists, and extended support, saying Ladakh is being treated as a colony with "bureaucrats controlling policies in the ecologically sensitive region" from outside. The Left-affiliated farmers' body urged more people to join the protesters' cause and "rise against the Modi-Shah government that is dangerous to democracy". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Climate activist Wangchuk and his supporters have been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan since October 6, demanding a meeting with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss their demands.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) later issued a statement, supporting Ladakh's demands for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

"Since Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was dismantled, Ladakh has been treated like a colony, with outside bureaucrats controlling policies in the ecologically sensitive region. This has sparked massive protests, highlighting the failure of the BJP's policy of centralising power under corporate-bureaucratic control, which undermines India's federal principles," the AIKS said in a statement.

"SKM appeals to the people across India to extend solidarity and support to the democratic struggle of the people of Ladakh and to rise against the corporate-?bureaucratic dictated Modi-Shah government that is dangerous to democracy," they said.

Wangchuk with his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. They were detained at the capital's Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.

The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast India. It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The march to Delhi was organised by Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading the agitation.