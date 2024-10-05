Devotees complimenting Tirupati laddu quality improved, says CM Naidu

Devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara temple on Tirumala hills are complementing that the quality of laddu prasadam (consecrated sweet) has improved and it should continue that way, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday. Naidu, who held a review meeting with senior officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of Venkateswara Swamy temple, also asked them to make sure only the best quality ingredients go into making prasadams (sacred offerings ), an official release from the temple authorities said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The CM's remarks came amid recent allegations of the CM and TTD Executive Officer that adulterated ghee was used in making laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress regime, a charge rubbished by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further said VIP culture should be reduced in Tirumala and there should be no hustle and bustle when celebrities visit the temple.

The decoration at the temple should be simple and spiritual with no hype and unnecessary expenditure.

The CM suggested to Endowments Minister Anam Rannarayana Reddy that not only TTD but all temples should take the opinion of devotees in all respects.

Naidu opined that no other word should be heard on the Tirumala Hills except the Govinda namam.

The Chief Minister advised officials to increase the forest area from 72 to 80 percent in Tirumala.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen established by the TTD on Tirumala hills.

Naidu stayed here on Friday night and offered Pattu Vastralu (silk robes) on behalf of the state government to Lord Venkateswara on the first day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.

The CM also launched Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams calendar and diary for 2025.