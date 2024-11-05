Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Patna Ghat on first-day of Chhath Puja

Devotees began the festive celebrations of Chhath Puja with puja rituals and a sacred dip in the Ganga at Patliputra Ghat in Patna on the first day, known as 'Nahaye Khaye.'

The grand festival of 'lokastha' (folk faith) the 'Chhath Puja' began on Tuesday and will continue for four days.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Patliputra Ghat situated at Digha in Patna. The devotees took a holy bath and offered 'aradh' water offering to the Sun god.

The devotees spoke to ANI about the festival and said that the first day of the festival 'Nahaye Khaye' has kickstarted the Chhath Puja celebrations.

"We have arrived here at the ghat to take a bath in the holy water of River Ganga. After taking the bath we will take the sacred 'Ganga Jal' and prepare prasad. Today we prepare arwa rice, chana dal, pumpkin vegetable and pakodas as prasad," said the devotees.

A devotee who arrived at the ghat in Patna from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur said, "We have come all the way to Patna from Jamshedpur only to perform Chhath Puja. We eagerly wait for this day and have been performing Chhath Puja for the last three years. My entire family performs puja rituals and does not ask for wishes but only seeks blessings from the Chhatti Maiya."

Meanwhile, the four-day Chhath puja celebrations were observed by devotees on Tuesday morning at the Kalindi Kunj Chhath Ghat in Delhi.

The festival has a special place in every Bihari and Jharkhandi's heart as it brings families together to pay homage to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya.

This festival witnesses a high participation rate of women, is marked with fanfare, and is also regarded as an occasion to take a break from household chores and be refreshed.

It is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, as well as by the diaspora from these regions.

Chhath Puja spans over four days and is one of the most significant and rigorous festivals, involving strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the sun that is celebrated in several Indian states and even outside the country. The festival will be celebrated this year from November 5 to 8.