Dhanush wins air rifle gold, Murtaza settles for silver in Deaflympics

Dhanush Srikanth on Sunday opened the account for India with a gold medal in the men's air rifle event at the Deaflympics in Tokyo.

India's Mohammed Murtaza Vania finished with a final score of 250.1 to grab the silver medal while Korea's Baek Seunghak settled for bronze with a score of 223.6.

Apart from his gold medal, Srikanth also set a new Deaf Final World Record of 252.2.

India's medal count now stands at two in the competition.