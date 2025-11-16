Home / India News / Dhanush wins air rifle gold, Murtaza settles for silver in Deaflympics

Dhanush wins air rifle gold, Murtaza settles for silver in Deaflympics

dhanush srikanth
Dhanush Srikanth in Deaflympics 2021. | Image: Facebook
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Dhanush Srikanth on Sunday opened the account for India with a gold medal in the men's air rifle event at the Deaflympics in Tokyo.

India's Mohammed Murtaza Vania finished with a final score of 250.1 to grab the silver medal while Korea's Baek Seunghak settled for bronze with a score of 223.6.

Apart from his gold medal, Srikanth also set a new Deaf Final World Record of 252.2.

India's medal count now stands at two in the competition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

